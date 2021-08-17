$725.34 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report $725.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $721.61 million and the highest is $728.06 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $673.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.06. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

