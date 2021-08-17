Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Short Interest Up 71.0% in July

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SFTW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,110. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFTW. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 30.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

