Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Up 64.7% in July

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,525,500 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 14,894,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 761.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBUF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,685. Meyer Burger Technology has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52.

MYBUF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

