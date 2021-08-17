China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the July 15th total of 178,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI remained flat at $$0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,839. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 1,015.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,221 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of China Pharma worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

