Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Philip Morris International makes up 1.6% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

NYSE PM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

