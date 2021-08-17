Henry James International Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after buying an additional 588,082 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after buying an additional 1,478,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after acquiring an additional 284,496 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 222,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.5491 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

