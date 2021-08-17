Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,096 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $443.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,429. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $446.29. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.