2,403 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,403 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB stock traded down $18.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $562.50. 11,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.42. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

