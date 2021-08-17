Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,159,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,683 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 5.6% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $504,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 143.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Visa by 44.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.17. The stock had a trading volume of 90,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,122. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

