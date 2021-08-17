iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Interactive Financial Advisors’ Largest Position

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.21 on Tuesday, reaching $443.79. 695,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

