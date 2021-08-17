Henry James International Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) by 104.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of Spark Networks worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spark Networks by 175.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares during the period.

Spark Networks stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,042. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $62,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,596 shares of company stock worth $845,957. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

