Henry James International Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.67. The company had a trading volume of 392,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.02. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

