Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0801 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Autonio has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $206,545.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00133164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00159270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,751.23 or 1.00155216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.43 or 0.00920379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.38 or 0.07008220 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,372,498 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

