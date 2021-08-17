Plian (PI) Trading 31.2% Higher Over Last Week

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and $134,844.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00916060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00049443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 833,711,390 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

