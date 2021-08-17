Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report earnings per share of $3.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.26 and the lowest is $2.88. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.59 to $16.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $12.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $525.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,068. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.