Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

