Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,873 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,523 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,128,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,704,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after acquiring an additional 947,516 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,544. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

