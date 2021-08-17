Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

