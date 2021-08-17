Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGS stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,308. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

