Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kyowa Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF remained flat at $$30.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35. Kyowa Kirin has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.