Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.23. Century Casinos posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. 1,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,615. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 3.15.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

