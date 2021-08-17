Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ETON traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,423. The company has a market cap of $100.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.25. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,980 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETON shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

