Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 408 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $754,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,444. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

