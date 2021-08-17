Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMRK. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,700. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

