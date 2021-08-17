BTU Protocol (BTU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $66,570.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.48 million and $66,570.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00060986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.86 or 0.00919052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00049688 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002089 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

