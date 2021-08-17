Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.29). South Jersey Industries posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

SJI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJI traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

