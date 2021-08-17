Veil Price Hits $0.0331 on Major Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $67.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veil has traded up 118.9% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,736.11 or 0.99877003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00036670 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.70 or 0.01056284 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.37 or 0.00369868 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.28 or 0.00435182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006753 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00080270 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars.

