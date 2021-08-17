Honest Price Tops $0.0242 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $122,179.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honest has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00055658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00134629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00159579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,754.21 or 0.99916531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.21 or 0.00915460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.71 or 0.06996167 BTC.

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

