Cat Token Hits One Day Volume of $415,920.00 (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Cat Token has a market cap of $854,611.38 and approximately $415,920.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00387768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.