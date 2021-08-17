$45.96 Million in Sales Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to announce $45.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $47.42 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year sales of $178.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.24 million to $182.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $314.47 million, with estimates ranging from $300.18 million to $328.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other UpHealth news, Director Neil Miotto purchased 417,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Avi S. Katz purchased 63,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $637,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at $178,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at $1,011,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,741. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.