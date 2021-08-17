Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,856 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 123,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

