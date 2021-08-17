Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 51,950 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,950 shares during the quarter. Coastal Financial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coastal Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Coastal Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coastal Financial by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

