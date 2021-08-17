Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 281.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 118,589.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 237,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 237,178 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

