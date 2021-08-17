Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $14.66 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises approximately 2.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,524,000 after buying an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 94.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in M&T Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 214,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $137.45. 14,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.17.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

