Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.46. 36,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,385. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

