Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.19. 498,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

