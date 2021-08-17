The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $86,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $16.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.59. 238,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,373. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.84.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

