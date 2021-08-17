Symons Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after buying an additional 544,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.02. 34,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $453.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

