Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Announces Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 37.75%.

Shares of DLPN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 12,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,642. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 4,106.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dolphin Entertainment were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.