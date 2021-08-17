Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 948,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 222.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCTBF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCTBF remained flat at $$16.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36. Securitas has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

