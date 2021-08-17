MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the July 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,690,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,504,000 after buying an additional 2,094,537 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,392,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 291,862 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 241,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 139,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

