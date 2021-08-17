BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Down 56.0% in July

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:BME traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. 1,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,248. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.