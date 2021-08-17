Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 18,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.77.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELOX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.