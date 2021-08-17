GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Short Interest Update

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 909,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 107,580 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 4,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,390. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

