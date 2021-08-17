Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Decreases By 53.8%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,303,000. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

