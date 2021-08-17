Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) were down 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 14,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 426,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $801.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

