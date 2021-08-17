Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $346.20 and last traded at $346.54. 14,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 369,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.91.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

