Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,784 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $75,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PEP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

