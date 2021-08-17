MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,927.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,927.72.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MELI traded down $47.21 on Thursday, reaching $1,747.79. 10,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,302. The stock has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35,361.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,568.25. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
