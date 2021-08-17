MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,927.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,927.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $47.21 on Thursday, reaching $1,747.79. 10,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,302. The stock has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35,361.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,568.25. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

