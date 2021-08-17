CVCoin (CVN) Market Capitalization Tops $29.04 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 73% higher against the US dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $29.04 million and approximately $185,124.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00005092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

